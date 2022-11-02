Morbi(Gujarat): Vadodara-based advocate Bhowmik Shah has filed a PIL in the Gujarat High Court urging the court to initiate a suo moto action in the case to arrest the company's owner contracted for the repair and maintenance of the bridge as well as the civic administration of Morbi.

Shah has urged the registrar of the court to declare guidelines to avert similar tragedies in the future. In the petition, Bhowmik Shah said, "The owners of the company should be booked in the FIR. The contractor has neglected their duties. An FIR should be immediately registered against the company's owner, the Municipality's Chief Officer, and the other officials responsible."

"When the bridge collapsed, an SIT was formed. Instead, it would be better if there are rules in place to avert tragedy. The HC needs to put in place guidelines for the inspection and fitness of structures, which cannot be compromised with," he said. He urged to book the firm's owner and the municipality's officials.

Notably, Supreme Court lawyer Vishal Tiwari has also filed a public interest petition and demanded that an SIT be formed under the leadership of a retired judge of the Supreme Court to investigate the incident.