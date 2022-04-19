Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called for a nation-wide debate on the need for enacting a law on implementation of poll promises (by political parties). “Political parties should be responsible while making promises (on the eve of elections). They should weigh the pros and cons and promise only those that could be implemented. What is promised should be for the good of the people,” the Vice-President observed.

Venkaiah Naidu was addressing a public meeting after unveiling a life-size bronze statue of Pinnamaneni Koteswara Rao, former Chairman of Krishna Zilla Parishad, at the Zilla Parishad office here. “There is a demand for a law…one that keeps a tab on poll promises and enables necessary action in case of failure to honour the promises. There is a need for a nation-wide debate, at all levels, on such law,” the Vice-President said.

He lamented that (some) political parties were making not only unlimited number of promises, but also those that were impractical to implement. People should keep a watchful eye on the political representatives they elect. You should constantly observe the conduct of your elected representatives,” Venkaiah Naidu said. The Vice-President regretted that caste, community, cash and criminality were replacing character, calibre, capacity and conduct.

"This is dangerous for democracy. The system gets weakened by this,” he warned. He expressed anguish over the degeneration of political discourse right from Parliament to the local bodies. The level of debates is falling and dignity is lacking. Everyone should review their language, behaviour and conduct,” Venkaiah Naidu added. Recalling the leadership of Pinnamaneni Koteswara Rao, who served as Chairman of Krishna Zilla Parishad for over two-and-a-half decades, the Vice-President noted that the late leader made an ever-lasting impression in the minds of the people. He stood by what he believed in. Though belonging to Congress, he exercised his authority in an apolitical manner and provided an inspirational leadership for generations,” Venkaiah Naidu observed.

As ZP Chairman, Koteswara Rao focused on education, development of schools and creation of better infrastructure for students. Krishna ZP Chairperson U Harika, Vijayawada Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Srinivas, Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary and others attended the event.

Later, the Vice-President attended an event at his family's Swarna Bharat Trust at Atukuru wherein he released a book 'Nayudamma essays, speeches, notes and others' on the late scientist Y Nayudamma. Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu, former minister Kamineni Srinivas and others attended the event. Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava gave a warm send-off to the Vice-President at the Vijayawada airport as he left for Visakhapatnam.