New Delhi: The Ministry of Law and Justice released data on the appointment of judges on Friday. As per the data in 2021, nine judges were appointed to the Supreme Court and 120 judges to the High Courts.

In 2022, three judges were appointed to the Supreme Court and 165 judges were appointed to the High Courts. As of February 2023, 27 judges out of sanctioned strength of 34 judges are working in the Supreme Courts and recommendations for seven vacancies are pending. The Ministry further stated that 775 judges out of 1108 sanctioned strength in High Courts are working and 142 proposals are pending.

The ministry had also told the Parliament that 18 names that were recommended by the collegium for judges' appointments were sent back by the Central government recently. Out of these 18 names, six names were reiterated by the collegium, seven were sent back to the High Courts for more inputs and five have been recalled.

Notably, a case regarding judicial appointments was also listed before the top court today where the court had pulled up the Centre over delay in processing the names. The court warned of judicial and administrative action and gave an ultimatum of 10 days to the Centre to clear the five names for elevation to the Supreme Court and clear the names for transfers of judges.

In almost all hearings of the case, the court has expressed its disappointment over the government sitting over names and not following the law regarding appointments. It has condemned the government's remarks against the collegium and said that Parliament can bring in law if it wishes but as long as there is a law laid down it has to be followed by the centre.