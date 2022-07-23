New Delhi: The Union Law Ministry informed the Parliament that there are a total of 35,81,416 cases pending for more than 10 years as on 19th July 2022 across all the courts in the states. The reply came in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha regarding the total cases pending before the courts in all the states.

The maximum number of cases is pending in the state of Uttar Pradesh which amounts to 14,56,356 followed by Bihar with 5,79,415 cases, West Bengal with 4,88,272 cases, Maharashtra with 3,47,544 and Odisha with 2,34,216. Data on district and subordinate courts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, and Lakshadweep was not given in the reply as it was not available on the web portal of NJDG.

In the case of just High Courts, total cases pending for more than 10 years are pegged at 13,33,312 cases, the highest being at Allahabad High Court with 3,96,014.