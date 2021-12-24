Ludhiana: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju along with Som Prakash and Vijay Sampla visited the court complex where the blast occurred on Thursday leaving one dead.

They held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Chander Gaind, DC Varinder Kumar Sharma and CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar at Circuit House and reviewed the security situation there.

During the press briefing, Rijiju made clear that he is not on political tourism but has come to review the security situation after the unfortunate incident. He said, "I did not come today to campaign for the elections but to review the whole incident and I'm in touch with senior officials of Punjab Police and intelligence agencies and soon big revelations will be made after cracking the whole matter."

Rijiju said that he here to assure the people of Punjab that they are safe and that under no circumstances will such anti-national elements be allowed to succeed in their schemes.

When Kiran Rijiju was asked about different statements of Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi about the matter, he said that the senior leaders should not have made such statements, This is a very serious matter and the Union Government is taking it very seriously.

He also took a moment to hail the court administration. "I would like to thank Munish Singhal (senior session and district judge), under whose able guidance the entire situation has been logically dealt with and the work of the court has not been hampered."

Further Rijiju added that he was also in talks with the High Court committees and the security of the courts is also being reviewed in coordination with the Punjab government.

Earlier in the day, he along with Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash visited those injured in the blast. There are six patients in total- two among the injured are admitted at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, two at the Civil Hospital, and one each at the CMC Hospital Ludhiana and GTB Hospital in Ludhiana.

Read : Intelligence inputs reveal Pak-backed Khalistani terrorists behind Ludhiana court blast