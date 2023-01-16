New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud suggesting he includes government representatives within the collegium that decides on the appointment of judges, sources said. Speaking to news agency ANI, Rijiju downplayed the letter saying that it is just a follow-up action of letters written earlier to the CJI following the direction of the apex court while striking down the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act.

The constitution bench had earlier directed the government to restructure the Member of Parliament constituent of the proposed collegium system that the Centre wanted to bring about through the NJAC Act, the Law Minister told ANI.

Earlier in the Rajya Sabha the Law Minister had mentioned that the government has been receiving representations from "diverse sources" on the lack of transparency, objectivity, and social diversity in the collegium system of appointment of Supreme Court and high court judges. The government has also sent suggestions for supplementing the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for the appointment of judges to the high courts and Supreme Court.

The tussle between the Central government and the judiciary over the supposed 'opaque' process of judicial appointments has been going on for quite some time. The court wants to insulate itself from the clutches of the government in the pretext of maintaining the 'independence' of the judiciary and keeping itself separated from the executive. The Modi government, on the other hand, has been flagging issues of lack of transparency in judicial appointments for quite some time.