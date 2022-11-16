Patan: Once the long wait ended, a contesting candidate couldn't stop dancing along with his supporters upon getting the BJP ticket. The 4th list of nominees of BJP was delayed for considerable time for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. At the last minute, former MLA Lavingji Thakor was nominated by the BJP leadership for the Radhanpur assembly seat.

On receiving the news, an ecstatic Solanki Lavingji Muljiji Thakor couldn't control his emotions and danced his heart out to the beats of a drum. A video of the same is doing the rounds on social media.

Lavingji Thakor dances his heart out after receiving ticket from BJP, video wins internet

There was a commotion among his followers on learning about his formal candidature from the Radhanpur assembly seat. After he was officially named a contender, he couldn't stop grooving to the rhythm of drums with the video gaining all sorts of positive responses. A video of him doing the Thakor community's customary dance has gained widespread popularity on various social media platforms.

The Bharatiya Janta Party's list of candidates for Patan and Radhanpur, two of the four assembly seats in the Patan district was long pending. BJP on Monday night announced the list of 12 MLAs for the Gujarat Assembly polls. The state has a total of 182 assembly seats for which voting will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, with the counting of votes on December 8.