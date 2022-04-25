Bokaro: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Monday lathi-charged the members of the Displaced Apprentice Union, who were sitting on an indefinite dharna in front of the administrative building of the Bokaro steel plant for 17 consecutive days demanding direct appointment. Consequently, the city police team reached the spot and forcibly made the agitators sit in vehicles to take them to the police station.

CISF lathi-charge protestors, grabs women by hair at Bokaro Steel Plan

The displaced unemployed youths were sitting on a dharna against the officials, accusing them of not hiring them even after two years of getting an apprenticeship at Bokaro Steel Plant. The union members had announced to block three gates of the administrative building of Bokaro Steel and reached the spot following which the CISF security personnel of Bokaro Steel lathi-charged the women and men.

However, the city police station in-charge Santosh Kumar has denied the claims of a lathi charge. He said that the agitators were blocking the road by stopping the vehicles passing through the road thus they were being removed from the spot and taken to the police station. Meanwhile, the women sitting on the dharna have accused the CISF women-force of grabbing them by the hair and kicking them. The protestors have accused the security force of giving them expired biscuits while taking them to the police station. All the agitators have been sent to the Camp Jail in Sector 4 Stadium.

Also Read: Coal shortage: Industry bodies seek PM's intervention