Mysore: The University of Mysore has posthumously conferred an honorary doctorate to late south Indian actor Puneet Rajkumar. Puneet's wife Ashwini received the doctorate award. The award to Puneeth, who recently died of a heart attack was presented to Ashwini by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the 102nd convocation of the Mysore University.

Some memories of Puneeth's childhood were displayed on the LED screen before awarding the honorary doctorate in the convocation held inside the varsity's Crawford Hall. Puneeth's daughter and other family members were present at the event.

