BSP personnel spot Pakistan drone in Punjab's Bhainian
Published on: 3 hours ago |
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Updated on: 2 hours ago
Amritsar: A Pakistan drone was spotted by BSF personnel of 183 Battalion in Indian territory at Bhainian under Ajnala Police Station limits on Friday night. BSF personnel, who are discharging their duty, tried to hunt down the drone, but the drone flew back to Pakistan. Soon after the BSF personnel and police commenced a search operation in the area after the incident.
