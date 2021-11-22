Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Army Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who was killed in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack, was accorded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony on Monday.

Major Dhoundiyal's wife Lieutenant Nitika Kaul and mother Saroj Dhoundiyal received his Shaurya Chakra.

He has been accorded the Shaurya Chakra for his role in an operation where five terrorists were eliminated and 200 kg explosive material was recovered.

Major Dhoundiyal had lost his life in the February 2019 encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir

A terror attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama on 14 February 2019 had led to 40 soldiers being martyred. It was in the aftermath that the army launched an operation to avenge the killings in Pinglan village of Pulwama.

Among the four soldiers martyred in this encounter include Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal.

When wife Nitika expressed her pride in the martyrdom of her husband

After the martyrdom of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, when his body had reached Dehradun, wife Nitika then had expressed her pride in the martyrdom of her husband, adding that she is the wife of a brave martyr.

Standing near the body of Major Dhoundiyal, Nitika saluted her husband saying, "You lied to me that you love me. You loved your country more than me and I am proud of that."