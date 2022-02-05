Mumbai: The condition of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was reported stable by the doctors late Saturday evening. The doctors at the Breach Candy Hospital Mumbai, where the singer is undergoing treatment for the past few days, informed that she is responding positively to the treatment.

Dr. Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital said, "She is currently shifted to the ICU ward and is undergoing aggressive therapy." A team of doctors led by Dr Samdani is treating the 92-year-old singer. Mangeshkar's health has been a matter of concern for the last 27 days after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia together. She tested Covid negative a week ago and was removed from the ventilator two days ago but her condition again deteriorated.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray visited the Breach Candy Hospital after receiving information on Mangeshkar's weak health. Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar's sister and another renowned singer in the country, also visited her at the hospital.

In November 2019, Mangeshkar had been admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days. Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya" and "Neela asman so gaya". The singer known as Melody Queen of India has been given the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

