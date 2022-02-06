New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Bollywood actor and politician, Shatrughan Sinha spoke on the demise of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

"She was a wonderful personality. In totality, a great human being. A Bharat Ratna in true sense. Lata ji's demise is an irreparable and irreplaceable loss for the film industry and for the country. No matter how much anyone tries, I don't think anyone can match her or will match her in the future". Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday at the age of 92.

