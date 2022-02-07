New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha spoke on the demise of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. "She was a wonderful personality. In totality, a great human being. A Bharat Ratna in a true sense. Lata Ji's demise is an irreparable and irreplaceable loss for the film industry and the country. No matter how much anyone tries, I don't think anyone can match her or will match her stature in the future". Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday at the age of 92.

A void has been created with the demise of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. The everlasting memories of the Swar Kokila (Nightingale) of India will never fade away. "The Queen of Music and her everlasting classical songs will rule the hearts of people, especially from India and Pakistan as well as those belonging to foreign countries. We were ardent followers of her genre of music. For us, she was a great source of inspiration. Her leaving this world has created a void that will never be filled. We will miss Lata Ji forever," said Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha.

Musical Queen Lata Mangeshkar; also a daughter from Kolhapur, was a pride not only for Maharashtra and the country but also for the whole world. "I bow to Lata Ji for her passion for music and her commitment and dedication towards the genre of musical art. She was an inspiration for us and we grew up and achieved progress in our life listening to her everlasting classics," said Shatrughan Sinha, adding, "Lata Ji used to shower love to Dharmendra Ji. Her friendship with Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar Sahab was wonderful. Dilip Kumar Sahab used to treat Lata Ji as his younger sister. Lata Ji showed her affection and love for all artists in Bollywood; either big or others. Her treatment to all was equal. She never forgot to appreciate the achievement of an artist and always came forward to give kudos to somebody's creative feat."

Talking about Lata Ji's love and affection for his family, Shatrughan Sinha, said, "Lata Ji always gave kudos to my daughter Sonakshi Sinha for her achievements. She always remembered our family. On several occasions, she called up over the phone and congratulated Sonakshi for her performances."

Speaking further, Shatrughan Sinha said, "Even at the age of 92, she was fit and fine. Lata Ji was jovial and affable in nature. Her leaving this world has made everybody speechless. Especially for me. She lent her voice to Bollywood heroines in all age groups. The melody of her voice or playback singing gel with a young Heroine's personality."

"People from Pakistan are remembering Lata Ji. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wishing Lata Ji on her birth anniversary and for the announcement of the national mourning after her demise. Lata Ji had a cordial relationship with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and previous Prime Ministers also," said Shatrughan Sinha, adding, "Lata Ji was also a great fan of cricket. She always appreciated performances of both the teams those who played well and those who did not come up to the mark."