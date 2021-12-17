Bhopal: The final rites of Group Captain Varun Singh was held at the Vishram Ghat in Bairagarh with full military honours, Friday.

The naming of an institution after him and the installation of a statue in his memory will be discussed with the family, he said and added that the State government will provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin.

The Chief Minister said that Group Captain Varun Singh was a true son of Mother India and that the country is proud of him. He defeated death many times and created new tales of bravery to protect the borders of the country, he said.

He affirmed that in order to keep his memories intact, the state government will conduct activities in consultation with the martyr's family, which will continue to inspire patriotism for the coming generations.

A Samman Nidhi of Rs 1 crore will also be given to his family. Along with this, there is also a proposal to employ a family member in government services as well.

The Coonoor chopper crash, which took place on December 8, claimed the lives of 13 people, including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, while Group Captain Varun Singh was the lone survivor.

He was undergoing treatment at the Wellington Military Hospital in Bengaluru. On the morning of December 15, he lost the battle of life after struggling for over a week.

Varun Singh was serving in Wellington, Tamil Nadu with his wife and two children. His father Colonel KP Singh, retired army man, and his mother Uma Singh live in Bhopal. Singh is a native of Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh.