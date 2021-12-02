Ghaziabad: Four days after the central government repealed the farm law, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait alleged the government of trying to divide the protesting farmers. Tikait said "farmers would not return to villages until the law on guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) was enacted. He urged the government not to spread rumors and try to divide the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)."

"A rumour is being spread that farmers are returning home after the farm laws have been repealed in Parliament. I want to clarify that farmers continue to camp at the Delhi borders as only one issue has been resolved,” Tikait added

Rakesh Tikait has also come up with a new slogan on MSP, "MSP abhi nahi to kabhi nahi" (MSP now or never).

Meanwhile, preparation at the Ghazipur border got underway for the upcoming meeting Samyukt Kisan Morcha scheduled on December 4th, where farmers will be discussing and making strategies for their further actions.

Tikait threatens last rites at Ghazipur border if more farmers die

Tikait added further "If the government doesn't have the records of farmers' deaths that happened during this agitation, then from now on wards we will start performing the last rites right here at Ghazipur border in case any death happens.

As winters have geared up the northern part of the country, Tikait urged farmers to come up with blankets and arrangements to sustain winters. At the protest site, farmers can be seen making arrangements for winters, as blankets and more tents are being arranged.

Earlier on 29 November, The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 got passed by both Houses of Parliament without debate amid protests by Opposition MPs on being denied a debate.

Also Read: Farmers likely to call off agitation on 4 December