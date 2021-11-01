Lucknow: A threatening letter from the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba has put the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh on its toes. The area commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba has threatened to blow up 46 railway stations of the state including Lucknow and Varanasi. The investigation is underway to avert the explosion from taking place.

After receiving the threat letter, the railway department is put on high alert. GRP and RPF have increased surveillance at Lucknow's Charbagh railway station and Lucknow Junction. The railway officials said that " this is not the first time we have received such a threat. There have been threats to blow up stations in the past as well."

However, the threat has definitely been taken seriously. In view of this, the GRP and RPF personnel are ready on every front. Security has been beefed up at railway stations after receiving an alert from the intelligence department about the threat of a terrorist organization.

Senior officials of the railway department of GRP and RPF personnel have been instructed to conduct searches on any suspicious person at the stations and immediately inform the control room about it. Along with the soldiers of GRP and RPF, the officers are also taking all necessary actions. Soldiers have been instructed to patrol not only at the station but also on the premises.

Senior officials of Railway Protection Force and GRP have told the stations that are on the target list. That letter has been sent in the name of the area commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba. A similar threat was given by this terrorist organization in 2018.

After receiving the threat, an intensive search operation has been started in the trains passing through the station as well as the trains leaving from here. Especially the trains which operate at night. Special attention is being kept on them. On the occasion of Diwali, there will be lots of passengers boarding the trains. In such a situation, more security measures will be taken. Every activity will be monitored by CCTV cameras.

Also Read: Four people arrested in Anantnag for Lashkar-e-Taiba links