New Delhi: Amid the severe economic crisis, Sri Lanka has requested Russia for credit support to import fuel. This came as President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday spoke to Russian President Vladamir Putin over the telephone. "Had a very productive telecon with the #Russia President, Vladimir Putin. While thanking him for all the support extended by his get to overcome the challenges of the past, I requested an offer of credit support to import fuel to #lka in defeating the current econ challenges", tweeted Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Both sides agreed that strengthening bilateral relations in tourism, trade and culture was paramount in reinforcing the friendship between the two nations share. Besides, topical issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, in particular in the energy, agricultural and transport fields, were considered during the conversation.

To mark the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which is being celebrated this year, the mutual disposition to further progressive development of traditionally friendly Russian-Sri Lankan ties was confirmed. It was agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

Meanwhile, as part of India's neighbourhood first policy, New Delhi has been steadfast in providing all the necessary assistance to Sri Lanka to deal with the ongoing economic crisis. Pertinently, India’s unprecedented economic, financial and humanitarian assistance to the people of Sri Lanka stands at over USD 3.5 billion in 2022.

In addition to the three credit lines to the tune of more than USD 1.5 billion and forex support of around USD 2 billion, assistance from the government and people of India has taken the form of supply of medicines to several health-related establishments in various parts of Sri Lanka, distribution of kerosene among the fishermen of Sri Lanka and handing over of dry rations to needy sections.