Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): An Indian fisherman sustained injuries to his eye after being allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy which also arrested 14 fishers for alleged maritime boundary violation, an official said. The fisherman was identified as Johnson of Rameswaram and was injured in his eye when the Lankan naval personnel attacked him late on Wednesday, he said.

Further, the Lankan Navy apprehended 14 fishermen belonging to the Nagapattinam district. Their boat was also seized. The twin incidents have caused much apprehensions among the fisherfolk, fishermen representatives said. (PTI)

