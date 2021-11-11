Kottayam/Pathanamthitta: A massive landslide has been reported from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts at Erumeli here in the wee hours of Thursday. Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala as landslides are reported at several places in these two districts. However, no casualties were reported.

Two persons, who were washed away in the flash floods, and an aged woman, who got buried in landslide debris, have been rescued in Kottayam. Several houses were either completely or partially damaged at Erumeli in the district. Two autorickshaws were also washed away in the flash floods in this area. There was heavy rain in this area from 11pm on Wednesday till Thursday morning.

Landslides are also reported in the Keerithodu area. Several roads were blocked after landslide debris accumulated on roads. Several families have been shifted to rescue camps, as houses in Mundakkayam, Punchavayal, Pakkanam areas got flooded.

In Pathanamthitta, landslides were reported inside the forest in Kokkathodu. One house was also completely damaged in this area. Roads are flooded and local people along with authorities are shifting people from the area to rescue camps.

An alert has been issued to people living on the sides of the Pamba, Kallar, and Achankovil rivers. The water level is going up in the Achankovil River. Many places on the high ranges of Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam districts remain disconnected as heavy rains continues in Southern Kerala.