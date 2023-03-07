Srinagar: One person was reported dead and at least six injured in a landslide that crushed several vehicles on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Surjeet Singh, a resident of Sumber.

Prima facie it was reported that a car was buried under the debris while another rolled down a gorge after the landslide. An excavator of a construction company was also trapped in the debris. A team of rescue officials has reached the spot and rescue operations are underway amid stones rolling downhill at Seri. Officials are trying to locate people trapped in damaged vehicles, even as several are feared trapped under the rubbles that the landslide has left behind.

SSP Traffic NH, Mohita Sharma took to Twitter to inform about the accident. He informed that at least seven people who have been rescued so far have sustained some injuries and are being shifted to the District Hospital for treatment. The landslide has also led to a severe traffic jam and consequently, the National Highway has been temporarily closed to traffic as a part of precautionary measures.

"Huge slide at Seri. Rescue operation underway. 7 injured so far. More might be trapped. Being shifted to District Hospital. NH closed for traffic," Sharma's tweet posted with a video of the havoc caused by the landslide read. He also shared the details of the injured further in the tweet. As informed by Sharma, the injured have been identified as Mohd Taj, Hamid, Rubeena Begum, Sakeena begum, Salma banii, and Amir, all residents of Rajouri.