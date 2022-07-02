Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that government buildings and landmarks in the UT will be named after “great heroes and sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the national integrity”. “We can’t forget the contribution of the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the integrity of the country and those who kept the national flag high in J&K.

The schools, colleges, the universities, hospitals, and even bridges will be named after these great heroes as they deserve it,” Sinha told a gathering at Lar village in Ganderbal district where he attended a function on the 32nd death anniversary of a local politician Sheikh Abul Jabbar. Jabbar, a former legislator and minister, was affiliated with the National Conference and was gunned down by militants in the initial phase of militancy.

Also read: 'Youth of J&K should come forward in right direction'

“He was a great son of soil whose patriotism can never be forgotten,” LG Sinha said. “Great men like Sheikh Abdul Jabbar never die, rather they continue to live in many ways. Ishfaq Jabbar is following in the footsteps of his great father and keeping his legacy of commitment toward the country’s sovereignty, peace, and prosperity in J&K alive,” he added.

Ishfaq Jabbar was a Congress legislator in the last assembly while his wife was elected to the District Development Council. The LG lauded the role of the Jabbar couple for the “upliftment of the area”. He said that his administration is “committed to ending corruption by ensuring minimum human interference”. “Everything is being conducted online and that’s the best way to end nepotism and corruption,” the LG said, adding that e-governance is flourishing and J&K is getting involved in e-governance mode.

The authorities have already started the process of renaming public institutions. Last month, a school was renamed after a woman schoolteacher Rajni Bala who was gunned down by suspected militants in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.