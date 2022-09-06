Jhansi: A landlord living in the Cantonment area of ​​Sadar Bazar Police Station area of ​​Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district killed a dog being looked after by the tenants by poisoning it with food, the tenants alleged. The tenant Meena Masih, a resident of the Cantonment area, in her complaint with the Sadar Bazar police alleged that she looks after abandoned animals, which her landlord does not like.

Also read: TN: Stray dog brutally killed by pvt college staff, case registered

The landlord beats and tortures the animals living in the house every day. Meena said adding he poisoned the dog Pogo due to his hatred for animals. Pogo's owner Pormila Peter, who also lives in the house as a tenant also reached Sadar Bazar Police Station, accusing the landlord of poisoning her dog, which led to its death. Meena and Pormila alleged that the landlord threatened them to vacate the house.

Pogo was 20 days old when he was brought home and raised by the two women. They said that the landlord had earlier also beaten their dog several times with sticks and had injured it. Chief veterinary officer Dr Suresh said they will send a team for a post-mortem. The Sadar Bazar SHO said that as soon as the complaint was received, the investigation was started adding appropriate action would be taken based on the facts.