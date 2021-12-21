Guwahati: The BJP-led government in Assam seems to be in discomfort after the alleged land scam involving the family of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has seemingly created ripples in the media across the country.

Although the winter session of the Assam legislative assembly got underway on Monday, the Chief Minister was seen keeping away from the ongoing session of the legislative assembly. The opposition parties of the Assam assembly staged a walkout during the first day of the session on Monday after the Speaker refused to allow a discussion over the issue.

Although Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the House on Monday yet he got himself engaged with the issue of a Congress MLA Sashikanta Das's probability of joining the BJP. Assisted by the Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Sarma was seen trying to divert the focus from the Opposition's demand to allow a discussion on the alleged land scam involving the Chief Minister's wife and other family members.

On December 7, two prominent news portals published a joint investigation and alleged that a real estate firm co-owned by the Chief Minister's wife had illegally procured huge amounts of government land meant for landless people and institutions.

The issue hogged prominence after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) held a press conference in New Delhi and accused Sarma and his family of grabbing 18 acres of government land illegally. The AICC also demanded his immediate dismissal and the institution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegation which will be monitored by the Supreme Court.

Leader of the Opposition of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia had recently told the Assam Legislative assembly that the allotment of land to a firm co-owned by the Chief Minister's wife in violation of the rules assume importance as the Assam Land Policy of 1989, 2020 and the Ceiling Act of 1956 had specific provision for allotment and settlement of government lands.

The discomfort of the government, as well as the party, can be seen clearly as the Chief Minister had left for Delhi on Tuesday morning.

When contacted, however, the Chief Minister's office in Dispur said that Sarma is likely to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Home Minister Amit Shah. On the other hand, as the issue is gaining momentum, the leaders of the ruling BJP were seen avoiding the issue.

Although ETV Bharat tried to contact several senior leaders from the party and the government, the leaders cautiously avoided commenting on the issue.