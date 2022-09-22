Srinagar (J&K): Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said the Jammu and Kashmir government was striving for the all-round development of the state. He highlighted the improving conditions of the state. In response to the questions asked by the reporters at a sports programme here on Thursday, he said that the power supply was being improved. At the same time, the state's highways are developed while the government is taking measures for further development. Mehta also said that all land owners would get digital land passbooks in Hindi, English and Kashmiri in the Union Territory by the end of September. "This will be the first time land passbooks will be issued in a local language, which people can understand. This has never happened before."

Also read: Jammu Srinagar national highway blocked in Ramban due to landslides

He also said that the purpose of organising sports competitions in Jammu and Kashmir is to keep the youth away from drugs, ultimately leading to the country's development. "People, who are addicted to drugs need our help, they need the help of society. The government is trying its best to keep the youth away from drugs and one such effort is that we are organising events to keep them engaged in good and healthy activities," he said. "We will ask the gram panchayats to report the victims of drug addiction, as well as the suspected peddlers to the government," Mehta added.