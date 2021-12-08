Guwahati: Accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife of involvement in a land grabbing case, Assam's regional political party Raijor Dal has demanded resignation of the Chief Minister and institution of probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Vice president of Raijor Dal, Russel Hussain levelled the allegation against Chief Minister's wife Riniki Bhuyan on Wednesday during a press conference at the party headquarters and demanded probe by CBI and ED against the company owned by Bhuyan.

Hussain quoted a news report by a media organization that claimed that a real estate company, co-founded by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, is occupying around 18 acres of government land intended for landless individuals and institutions. The media in one of its investigative stories stated that the in question, RBS Realtors Private Limited, acquired most of the 18 acres in two stages, first in 2006-2007 and then in 2009.

During that period, Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, was a director of the company, and Sarma himself was an influential minister in the erstwhile Tarun Gogoi led Congress government. The company’s other founder-director was Ranjit Bhattacharya, an associate of Sarma.

"The company owned by Bhuyan Sarma has bought the land allotted to Udayan Fisheries and Welfare Activities School within a short span of time. The land in question was allotted for some public purpose and according to the law, the trust to whom the land was allotted cannot sell the land at least for ten years," said Executive president of Raijor Dal Jitul Deka, while speaking in the press conference.