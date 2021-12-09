Kangra: Lance Naik Vivek Kumar from Jaisinghpur area of ​​Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh is one of the officers who lost their lives in yesterday's helicopter crash in Coonoor.

Vivek Kumar was the Principle Staff Officer (PSO) of CDS General Bipin Rawat. There has been a pall of gloom in the area since his death. State Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur have also expressed grief over the accident.

CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others have died in the unfortunate helicopter crash. There were 14 people on board the helicopter. The condition of Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently being treated, is being described as critical.

