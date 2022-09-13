Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav has filed a petition in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi seeking the release of his passport as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant. The plea will be taken up by the CBI, said Prabhat Kumar, Yadav's advocate.

According to sources, Lalu Prasad will undergo a kidney transplantation on September 24 in Singapore and for this, he will leave for Singapore on September 20. Sources said Lalu was suffering from a serious kidney and lung infection, along with diabetes and high blood pressure. Both his kidneys have been more than 75 per cent damaged. Earlier on June 14, the special court of Ranchi ordered the release of Yadav's passport for renewal.