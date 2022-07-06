Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS on Wednesday afternoon amid worsening health conditions over the past few months. The RJD leader has been battling with several ailments and was admitted to Paras Hospital. On Sunday, Lalu reportedly fell down while climbing the stairs at his Circular Road residence, causing him a severe fracture in the right shoulder.

Sources in the RJD confirmed that an air ambulance has been booked by his family members and the ailing Lalu Prasad shall be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS for better treatment. “Air ambulance has been booked by Tejashwi ji and we are just waiting for its arrival at Patna airport. As soon as the air ambulance reaches Patna, Lalu ji will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS where he can get better treatment facilities,” a close member of Lalu's family told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity.

With the speculations of his severe health spreading wide, several people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have enquired about his condition. All of them have reportedly spoken to his son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav who has been taking care of his ailing father at Paras hospital.

RJD leaders have also been making a beeline to meet the leader who was admitted to the ICU of Paras hospital after his daughter Rohini Acharya posted his photo on her Twitter handle in which Lalu's condition was looking really painful. Rohini too looked distressed, hinting at the severity of the condition.

Last night, Tejashwi released a video from his official Facebook page urging people not to visit the hospital, clarifying that it may cause disturbance to the other patients. Lalu has been suffering from multiple medical conditions, including kidney and other ailments like diabetes and cardiac issues.