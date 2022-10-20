Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal, Chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav who is currently under treatment in Singapore has shown his concern after the rupee plunged 61 paise to close at an all-time low of 83.02 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Targeting BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi without taking his name Lalu tweeted "rupee plunged to an all-time low against the dollar, the rupee plunged badly against the dollar and crossed the mark of 83 for the first time. People who destroyed the country's economy with demonetization overnight are not uttering a word on the falling rupee, while on poverty, unemployment, and inflation they never speak."