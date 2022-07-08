Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's health condition is improving at Delhi AIIMS and is likely to be shifted from CCU to a private room. He was airlifted from Patna on Wednesday after he fell down on stairs fracturing his right shoulder.

For the first time, Lalu's health showed signs of improvement and it was evident from the fact that his oxygen support was also removed. Lalu could also have soft solid food (khichdi) for the first time since he was hospitalized last night. This morning, Lalu's eldest daughter Misa Bhari posted Lalu's picture in which he can be seen smiling while relaxing on a chair.

“Due to better treatment by the doctors of Delhi AIIMS and the well-wishers' prayers, his condition has improved. He can get up from the bed and can sit on the chair as well. He knows how to overcome the difficulties in life. From his willpower and prayers, Lalu Ji's condition is much better now. I would urge people not to listen to the rumours and always remember him in your prayers,” Misa Bharti wrote on her Facebook page this morning.

On Thursday, Lalu's younger son -- who is also the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly -- Tejashwi Prasad Yadav revealed that an overdose of medicines had worsened Lalu's health after which he was rushed to the hospital. Lalu's entire family is in Delhi and in constant touch with the team of doctors who are monitoring him round the clock. Sources in the family said that his oxygen level remained between 95 to 100 per cent.

Lalu is suffering from kidney trouble apart from other ailments including diabetes and cardiac problems. The last time when he was being treated at Rajendra Institution of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi, the doctor had declared that his kidney was functioning at 25 per cent efficiency.

He recently obtained permission from the Special CBI court in Ranchi to release his passport to visit abroad, preferably Singapore for a kidney transplant. The court allowed the same. Tejashwi had said that as soon as Lalu gets better and doctors allow him for international travel, he will be taken to Singapore for a kidney transplant.

The team of doctors who are monitoring Lalu said that the way he is showing signs of improvement, he would be shifted to the private ward. Despite facing a fracture, there is no impact on his kidney and heart. In 2014, Lalu underwent a successful cardiac surgery in Mumbai during which doctors replaced his aortic valve that had narrowed and also repaired his aorta that was dilated.

Last evening union defence minister Rajnath Singh called Tejashwi and inquired about the health of his father. The BJP leader conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery. Even minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai and union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras visited AIIMS to see Lalu.

As his condition is improving and better than before, the doctors at the AIIMS opined that soon he will be shifted from the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of Cardio Neuro Centre to a private room. As per the doctor, another report would come in the evening after which further course of action would be taken.