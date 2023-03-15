Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav

New Delhi: The Delhi special court on Wednesday granted bail to former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and others accused in the 'land for job' scam case. The special court noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that has been probing the case, has already filed the charge sheet without any arrest.

The court directed every accused to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail bond and a like amount of surety. Lalu Prasad Yadav has undergone a kidney transplant recently. Bound in a wheel chair, the 74-year-old RJD supremo arrived at the Court premises at around 10 am on Wednesday.

Earlier on Feb. 27, the Rouse Avenue court had summoned the accused persons, including the Yadavs. The court directed them to appear before it on March 15 in connection with the bail applications moved by them. The Yadavs appeared before the Special Judge hearing the CBI case at around 11 am.

Their bail pleas were admitted by the Court after noting that the investigation agency has filed its charge sheet in the case. The CBI had alleged irregularities in appointments made in the railways between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu was the then Union Railway Minister.

What is land-for-job scam? The central probe agency alleged that lands were acquired by the Yadavs at throwaway prices in exchange for the jobs in the position of substitutes to Group D officers in the Railways. The CBI alleged that no notification was issued by the Railways for vacancies in the same post.

The CBI, in its charge sheet, said that these appointments violated the norms led down by the Indian Railways for recruitment. The charge sheet stated that these candidates sold land to the Yadavs at high discounts that went up to a fifth of the existing market rates.