Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared before the Patna Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday in connection with the fodder scam case related to Banka Treasury.

In April this year, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to the RJD leader in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury, one of the cases related to the fodder scam for which he was convicted.

The court also imposed the condition to deposit two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each and a fine of Rs 10 lakh. He had already been granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury scam case in October 2020, and in the Deoghar Treasury scam case in February 2020. The trial in the Doranda Treasury Ranchi case was still going on.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

