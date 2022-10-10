New Delhi: During the opening session of the RJD meeting in New Delhi, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav once again raised slogans and urged opposition for unity, and said that all regional parties will have to come together to uproot BJP-RSS in 2024. Lalu said that now if all the opposition parties do not come together, then it will be their biggest mistake.

While attacking the Modi government at the Centre, he said that as soon as RJD does something, the government attacks them using ED and CBI but now he is not going to be afraid of any such agency. Lalu once again announced from the stage that all policy decisions in the party will be taken by his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and he is authorized to issue any statement on policy issues.

Apart from him, no other leader will make any statement on any forum. He also remembered Mulayam Singh Yadav in his address and while paying tribute, he said that he and Mulayam Singh had gone to the Parliament and worked to raise the voice of the backward. Lalu said that he will meet all the opposition party leaders and discuss opposition unity while Lalu explained the meaning of the 'Bharat Jalao Party' to BJP and claimed that in 2024 he would overthrow the Modi government.

Sharad Yadav also reiterated Lalu's point and said that today the country needs all the opposition parties to come on one platform and he supported Lalu's decision to make Tejashwi the Supreme Commander and called him the future of the country. Tejashwi slammed the central government on issues including inflation, unemployment, economy and asked his party leaders and members to work at the national level with discipline.

Also Read: Tej Pratap storms out of RJD national meet, alleges Shyam Rajak abused him

People who act for the BJP's benefit should either change party and join BJP or if they want to stay in RJD then stop making rhetorics. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi, Tejashwi said that in 75 years, he became the Prime Minister of the country as a tea seller, but in his eight years of government, an MBA degree person has to run a tea shop due to unemployment.

When the opponent targets the government against the issues, they change the narrative and start talking about Hindu-Muslim and try to divide the country. Yesterday, expressing displeasure over Shyam Rajak's actions, Tej Pratap left the program midway. He released the audio and accused Rajak of abusing him.

He did not attend Lalu's coronation on Monday's program. At the same time, Rajak attended the program and occupied a seat in the front row on the stage. The party's state president and senior leader Jagdanand Singh also did not attend the program on the second day as well.