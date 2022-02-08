Patna: Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister of Bihar and president of Rashtriya Janata Dal, on Tuesday agreed to the controversial statement made by BJP MP Chhedi Paswan in which he had said that CM Nitish Kumar "can even join hands with Dawood Ibrahim" to remain in power. On being asked for a reaction to the statement, Lalu said, "Yes, he can do that. But Dawood Ibrahim will also have to agree to it."

On Monday, Paswan, in an interview with ETV Bharat, made the Dawood Ibrahim remark and said: "The JDU blackmails BJP on issues including the special status of Bihar and caste census in the state. BJP is a bigger party in Bihar thus when Nitish Kumar completes 2.5 years as the Chief Minister, a new Chief Minister from BJP should be appointed for the remaining term."

Also read: Nitish can even join hands with Dawood Ibrahim: BJP MP Paswan