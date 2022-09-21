Patna: Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Wednesday slammed BJP during the state council meeting of the party in Patna claiming that the saffron party would be uprooted in 2024. While addressing RJD workers and leaders at party office, Lalu said, "BJP would be uprooted in 2024, we will throw BJP out of power in the next Lok Sabha poll."

The RJD supremo praised chief minister Nitish Kumar and said he "always takes his advice". “Nitish is doing very good work and always takes my advice on important issues. Recently, he visited Delhi to meet all the opposition leaders. He is engaged in uniting the opposition. Madam Sonia Gandhi Ji was abroad and now she has returned. I am going to Delhi and will take time from Sonia Ji after which I along with Nitish will meet her. Let the foot march of Rahul Gandhi get over, I will meet him as well,” Lalu said.

Lalu did stop here as he used the opportunity to take a jibe at the Bihar visit of Home Minister Amit Shah on September 23. He also stressed that most of the political parties compromised with BJP but he never did nor will he do in future.

“Something fishy is there in Amit Shah's visit, I know he will instigate people to fight among each other. We are very careful, and Nitish ji is also careful about this visit. BJP people irritate a lot. They read Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosque. These BJP people climb on mosques and unfurl the saffron flags. Many political parties compromised with BJP but I never did this. The only agenda of BJP is to disturb the communal harmony and not allow people to debate on real issues,” Lalu said.

The RJD chief who has not been keeping well was accompanied by RJD state unit president Jagdanand Singh, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Sharad Yadav on the stage. In the next three to four days, Lalu will fly to Singapore for a kidney transplant. Tejashwi echoed the same and said that the only motive is to win the battle of 2024. He stressed that once BJP is thrown out of power all the problems of the country would be resolved.

Pointing to Shah's visit, Tejashwi said that he must talk about special packages and special category status to Bihar. Lalu's statement assumes significance in the context of the effort taken by chief minister Nitish Kumar to unite the opposition to take on incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024. Nitish aims to unite the opposition in the country against the ruling BJP in the general elections. Two weeks back, Nitish had visited the national capital and met several opposition leaders.