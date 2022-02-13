Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reached Ranchi on Sunday for appearing before special CBI court in Doranda treasury embezzlement case on 15 February.

Earlier, the special CBI court had reserved its verdict after completion of arguments from both sides in the Rs 139.35 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case involving RJD chief and 99 other accused including RK Rana, Dhruv Bhagat, Jagdish Sharma.

The former Bihar chief minister, who has been sentenced to 14 years in jail in four fodder scam cases, is also an accused in the fifth and final case. It is also the biggest of these, pertaining to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury.

The court of Special CBI Judge S K Shashi completed the hearing, which was underway since February last year. Overall, the trial took 26 years to complete due to a large number of accused and witnesses.

Arguments on behalf of the last accused, Dr. Shailendra Kumar, were completed during the day. CBI Special Public Prosecutor BMP Singh said that all the accused have been ordered to be physically present in the court on the day of the verdict.

CBI Special Public Prosecutor BMP Singh said that all the accused have been ordered to be physically present in the court on the day of the verdict of the original 170 accused in the case, 55 have died, seven have become government witnesses, two have accepted the charges against them and six are absconding.

As Lalu Yadav reached the airport his party workers and supporters who were already present there, welcomed him and raised slogans in his support.

