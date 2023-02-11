Patna: Bihar former CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav will arrive in India from Singapore on Saturday for the first time after undergoing kidney transplant surgery there. The RJD leader underwent transplant surgery in December last year. Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to him, shared an emotional post on Twitter informing his well wishers about his return journey home.

Acharya, who was by Yadav's side in Singapore since the beginning of the treatment, tweeted in Hindi saying that she has done her duty as a daughter and now it is the responsibility of the people of India to take care of their leader. Acharya also tweeted a poem with Yadav's picture and a video of him in a wheelchair being taken somewhere.

Her tweet read: "Have an important thing to say. This important thing is about the health of our leader Lalu ji. My father is going to India from Singapore on February 11. I am doing my duty as a daughter. After making my father healthy, I am sending him to all of you. Now you all will (have to) take care of my father."

After Yadav's surgery in December last, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter and shared, "After the successful operation of my father's kidney transplant, he was shifted from the operation theatre to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and the party national president are both healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes." The RJD leader underwent kidney transplant at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore.