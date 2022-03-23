Delhi/Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was discharged from AIIMS Delhi around 3 am on Tuesday after being kept under observation overnight, in the emergency department, hospital sources said.

Yadav was brought to AIIMS here at around 9 pm on Tuesday after being referred by a medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, as his health condition deteriorated. "Prasad was kept under observation in the emergency department overnight. After his condition is being evaluated and he was discharged at around 3 am," a source said.

According to media reports, "the doctors could not diagnose the reason for his ailments and he was asked to return back to RIMS Ranchi from Delhi after keeping him under an overnight observation at 4 am on Wednesday. Lalu Prasad Yadav will be brought back to Ranchi by a chartered flight at 3 pm on Wednesday. Yadav had gone to Delhi by air ambulance on Tuesday night after his kidney condition deteriorated. He was kept under observation overnight in an emergency."

The incarcerated politician suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems. "Lalu Prasad's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl. His kidney is functioning at 15-20 percent capacity," Dr. Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat Prasad, had said Tuesday.

According to doctors, Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney is not working 80 percent. In view of his deteriorating health, the doctors of RIMS had continuously increased the dosage of medicines given for other diseases including blood pressure and sugar, but even after this, his health is continuously deteriorating.

The special CBI court on February 21, had asked Lalu Prasad Yadav to pay a fine of Rs 60 lakh along with a five-year jail term in the case of illegal withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam case. Due to poor health, the jail administration had admitted him to Ranchi RIMS. Lalu Prasad Yadav had been undergoing treatment for several months in judicial custody in RIMS after being sentenced in other cases of fodder scam. He was admitted to AIIMS in November last year on complaints of fever and weakness.

(With Agency inputs)