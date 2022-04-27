Ranchi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in the case of illegal withdrawal from the Doranda treasury of the famous fodder scam, will be released from jail on April 28 as ordered by the High Court. The Jharkhand HC granted him bail on April 22. However, though the bail order was issued on Wednesday at 12 pm, the bail bond could not be filed on the same day because of office hours.

With the order of the High Court on Thursday, the bail bond will therefore be filed in the special CBI court on April 28, following Lalu Prasad's release from jail. Speaking to the reporters, Lalu Prasad's advocate Prabhat Kumar said, "We have received the bail order from the High Court. Now the bail bond will be submitted to the lower court on Thursday. After completing the court process, it will be sent from the lower court to the jail administration."

He further informed that the Director of AIIMS will also be intimated about this by the jail administration, as the former chief minister has been ill and is undergoing treatment there. The lawyer further informed that these procedures are crucial for Lalu Prasad's release.

