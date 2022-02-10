Ranchi: Prabhat Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav's lawyer, speaks to ETV Bharat ahead of the verdict of a fodder scam case of illegal withdrawal of Rs. 139.5 crores from Doranda Treasury. The special CBI court will pronounce the verdict on February 15.

Exclusive interview with Advocate Prabhat Kumar

Advocate Prabhat Kumar told that after the verdict, Lalu Yadav can get bail from the lower court only if the term of the sentence is less than three years otherwise they will appeal for bail in the High Court.

Advocate Kumar said, "Lalu Yadav is suffering from kidney problems. He has been asked by the doctors to take only 500 ml of liquid in 24 hours. If the creatinine level goes above 5 then they will have to undergo dialysis regularly."

Prabhat Kumar also said that Yadav is being treated under the supervision of AIIMS doctors. Kumar told that the court will be apprised, on February 15, of Yadav's health condition so that he can be shifted to the hospital at the time of punishment.

Meanwhile, there were five fodder scam cases registered against Lalu Yadav in Jharkhand. The verdict of four cases including the two cases from Chaibasa, one from Deoghar, and one from Dumka are out in which Yadav has been convicted. The minimum sentence was of three and a half years in the Deoghar case while the maximum sentence was of seven years in the Dumka Treasury case. Therefore, there are speculations that the chances of getting less punishment are negligible.

