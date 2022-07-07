Patna: Overdose of medicines has worsened the health of RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. This was revealed by Lalu's younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav after the RJD supremo was airlifted to Delhi AIIMS on Wednesday evening. As per the doctors who treated him at Paras hospital in Patna as well as those at Delhi AIIMS, Lalu is hardly able to move at present.

"There is no movement in his body and we have brought him over here in Delhi for better treatment because the doctors of AIIMS know his medical history very well. Be it cardiac or nephropathy, they know everything about Lalu ji's health problems. He has fractured his bone in three places in his body and there are a lot of complications. He is taking plenty of medicines as well. To prevent any further damage to his kidney, heart or any other organ, we have brought Lalu ji to Delhi AIIMS,” Tejashwi said at the national capital on Thursday.

Doctors at AIIMS carried out a complete body check-up but what worries them most is the veteran leader's fragile health. The RJD stalwart was suffering from fever for the past few days apart from congestion in his chest. “The complication has increased due to the overdose of a few medicines and it was really risky due to which we had to rush to the doctor in the emergency at around 3:30 am,” Tejashwi said.

Lalu was airlifted to Delhi AIIMS Wednesday evening. He was accompanied by his eldest daughter Misa Bharti. His wife Rabri Devi, daughter-in-law Rajshri Yadav and eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav also reached Delhi. On Sunday, Lalu fell down and fractured his right shoulder while climbing the stairs at his 10, Circular Road residence. Scores of noted political personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar have inquired about his health.

Also read: Lalu turns 75 - A man blessed with gift of gab

RJD workers and supporters in Patna performed a Havan and offered a special prayer for Lalu's speedy recovery. Lalu is suffering from kidney trouble apart from other ailments including diabetes and cardiac problems. The last time when he was being treated at Rajendra Institution of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi, the doctor had declared that his kidney was functioning at 25 per cent efficiency.

Given his ill health, Lalu has been granted bail in the fodder scam case. In 2014, Lalu underwent a successful cardiac surgery in Mumbai during which doctors replaced his aortic valve that had narrowed and also repaired his aorta that was dilated. He recently obtained permission from the Special CBI court in Ranchi to release his passport to visit abroad, preferably Singapore for a kidney transplant. The court allowed the same.

Meanwhile, Lalu's creatinine level has increased from 4 to 6 which, according to doctors, is a matter of concern. Asked about taking him to Singapore for the kidney transplant, Tejashwi said, "We had planned to take him to Singapore but as of now let him be stable and once he is fit for international travel and as per the advice of the doctors only, we will take him. However, it will take some time, from two to four weeks.”

Meanwhile, Rabri Devi urged Lalu Yadav's well-wishers and supporters not to worry and pray for his speedy recovery. “I would like to say that RJD supporters and well-wishers should not get worried because proper treatment is going on and Lalu ji will be fine soon. I will urge everyone to pray for his speedy recovery,” Rabri said. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has already declared that all the expenses for Lalu's treatment would be borne by the state government. Nitish said it soon after meeting Lalu at Paras hospital in Patna on Wednesday where he was admitted at ICU.