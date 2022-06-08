Palamu: A special MP/MLA court in Palamu on Wednesday acquitted former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, thereby granting him bail. The former chief minister had appeared before the court in connection with a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation case in 2009.

During his election campaign in 2009, Lalu's pilot had made his helicopter land at a different space away from the designated spot, for which the minister had to face charges. After hearing his petition on Wednesday, the Palamu Court imposed a fine of Rs 6000 on him. The case has been disposed and Lalu is free of charges now, his lawyer Advocate Dhirendra Kumar Singh said.