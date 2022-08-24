Vaishali(Bihar): RJD supremo Lalu Yadav was acquitted on Wednesday in the 2015 poll code violation case on account of lack of evidence. Launching his campaign from Raghopur in favor of his younger son Tejashwi Yadav in 2015, the RJD supremo had described the Assembly election as a direct fight between "the backward castes and forward castes" and gave a call to Yadavs and other backward castes to rally behind the secular alliance to defeat the BJP-led NDA.

Lalu Prasad Yadav got bail in a 2015 case

An FIR was lodged against Lalu Prasad for making allegedly a casteist remark, which the Election Commission found to be violative of election laws. The Election Commission had later issued notice to the RJD leader over a violation of the poll code. The Civil Court of Bihar's Hajipur on Wednesday acquitted Lalu Prasad Yadav.

According to sources, Yadav reached the Hajipur Civil Court for the hearing in connection with the case. The matter was heard in the court of ACJM-1-cum-Special Judge Smita Raj. RJD supremo's lawyer, Shyam Babu Rao said that Lalu Prasad Yadav was accused of using the word 'caste' during the assembly of the Legislative Assembly elections on September 27, 2015, in Terasia of Gangabridge police station area. Due to lack of evidence, the court acquitted Lalu Prasad and thanked the court after Special Judge Smita Raj decided to acquit him.

Also read: Lalu Yadav discharged from Paras Hospital, son says 'he is stable'

"Today the judgment took place in which the court found that sufficient evidence against Lalu Prasad was not brought in by the prosecution. And due to lack of evidence, Lalu Prasad Yadav was acquitted in this case. The arguments were already done and today the court had to deliver the judgment and the court said that Lalu Prasad Yadav, you are acquitted in this case due to lack of evidence," he added.

On 23 April 2022, the court of ACJM's first cum special judge Smita Raj granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in this case after being produced by video conferencing. At the same time, Lalu Prasad appeared in court on 16 June 2022. During this, Lalu Yadav had called the allegations against him baseless.