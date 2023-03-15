Patna/ New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav, and his wife Rabri Devi along with their daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti appeared at the Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday in connection with the land-for-job case, as directed by the jurisdictional court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the 'land-for-job' case has filed its charge sheet against 14 accused in the case which includes the Yadav family members. Earlier on Feb. 27, the Rouse Avenue Court summoned the Yadav family to appear before it on March 15.

The CBI alleged that appointments were made in the railways in exchange for land parcels given or sold to Lalu Prasad's family at throw-away prices and in exchange for the backdoor entry. The rates at which these lands were bought at times went down to one-fifth from the market rates.

Transfers were also made to AK Infosystems Private Ltd which was subsequently acquired by the Yadav family. The CBI said that this was in violation of the India Railways standards and guidelines. The appointments were made at the time when Lalu Yadav was the Union Railway Minister.

This was when the central probe agency obtained the sanction to prosecute them. The Special Court had earlier said that going by on-record reports, it shows that offences have been committed under different sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act and so it issued summons to the accused.

The CBI alleged that many Bihari residents were appointed as substitutes in "Group-D posts" during 2004 to 2009. These appointments were in made in different zones of Railways like Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur. There was also no advertisement or public notice issued for the appointment of these 'substitutes' in the Indian Railways, the CBI alleged.