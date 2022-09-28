Patna: Lalu Prasad Yadav was Wednesday elected unopposed as national President of the Rashtriya Janata JalD. "The only candidate who filed the nomination papers for the post of the president was Lalu Prasad. The nomination papers were filed in five sets. After verification of the nomination papers, all five sets were found to be valid.

As the period of withdrawal of nomination papers is over, Lalu Prasad, the only candidate for the post of national president, has been elected unopposed," said RJD's assistant national chief electoral officer Chitranjan Gagan.

The formal announcement would be made at a meeting of the National Council scheduled at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on October 10 followed by giving Lalu the certificate of the president. On this occasion, a large number of RJD workers were present along with the state presidents of different states and members of the national council. They all expressed their happiness over it.

The leaders who proposed the name of Lalu were deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, deputy chairman of Bihar legislative council Ramchandra Purbee, state RJD president Jagdanand Singh, national principal general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti among others.