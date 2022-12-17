New Delhi: After the discontinuation of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) to minority students for pursuing higher studies, the chairman of the National Minority Commission Iqbal Singh Lalpura while talking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday, said, "The commission will discuss threadbare with educational experts and academicians belonging to the minority community to find out whether the cancellation of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship will affect those students, who are pursuing their higher education."

Read: Fearing terror attacks, Kashmiri Sikhs sending children to Punjab for studies, claims Minority Commission Chairman

"We are here to serve the minority not to rake up a controversy. We are working on giving them better education, housing facilities and employment opportunities as well as providing pure and potable water facilities. The system is there for aiding the minority community to achieve progress. We conduct meetings to discuss issues related to minorities every day. We all gather to discuss problems and issues related to minority communities. We will be interacting with education experts belonging to minorities to ensure that studies of students should not be affected due to the withdrawal of the scholarships."