New Delhi: Former IPL chairman, Lalit Modi, took social media by storm on Thursday when he shared pictures of himself and Bollywood star Sushmita Sen and announced that both were a couple.

"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," Lalit Modi tweeted. However, the ex-IPL boss soon clarified that the two are 'just dating'. "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he said in another tweet.

'My better half': Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen