Patna: JD(U) national President Lalan Singh launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of lying about his caste identity and dubbing him as a "duplicate."

Addressing party workers at an event in Patna on Friday, Singh alleged that the Prime Minister ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections roamed around the country falsely claiming that he belongs to the Extremely Backward Class (EBC).

" But there is no Extremely Backward Class class in Gujarat. There is only backward class there. After becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he included his own caste to the OBC category. He is a duplicate and not an original," said Singh.