Lakshadweep: The Deputy Collector of Lakshwadeep on Wednesday sent a letter to the godown keeper in the supply and marketing society Karvatti, directing them to stop the distribution of kerosene oil by June 30. The letter has been sent out to ensure any beneficiaries dependent on kerosene oil are not famished. This action has been taken for Lakshwadeep to achieve "Kerosene Free" status by July 1.

"With reference to the letter cited on the captioned subject, the Director of the Department of FCS & CA UTL, has informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has requested to provide the milestones and timelines to achieve Kerosene-free status by 01.04.2022. In this regard, UTL has planned to achieve Kerosene-free status by 1st July 2022. Hence, you are directed to stop distribution of Kerosene Oil by 30.06.2022 and to ensure any beneficiaries dependent on Kerosene Oil are not famished," the letter reads. (ANI)